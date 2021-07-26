Central AL Forecast: Hot with scattered storms today. Turning very hot later this week.

A large ridge of high pressure is located over the Southern Plains states, and this will allow for some very hot temperatures across the southern U.S. Alabama will be on the eastern side of it today as a weak cold front moves in from the north. This front will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s before the rain starts. The heat index will be in the lower 100s.









Tonight, will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with patchy fog. A stray shower is possible. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

The cold front will move into the Birmingham area on Tuesday. This will set off more showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours are expected since it will be very humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

The ridge of high pressure over the Southern Plains will build into Alabama on Wednesday. This will keep the chance for rain low, but it will make it hotter. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index near 105°.

The ridge will build over us even more on Thursday and Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day and it will be very hot. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s each day. We will still be humid, so the heat index will be around 105-107°. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.





Weekend Outlook: The ridge starts to retreat to the west this weekend, and a few upper-level disturbances will be able to move into Alabama. This will help to lower the temperatures down a few degrees, but it will bring back a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

Tracking The Tropics: An area of low pressure, Invest 90L, is located east of St. Augustine, FL. Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized and limited in coverage. Conditions are becoming less favorable for a tropical depression to develop before the low moves inland over NE Florida or Georgia later today. Regardless of development, this system will bring plenty of rain to the SE U.S. coast. NHC is now giving this system a low chance of development in the next 2 days.





