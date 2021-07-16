Central AL Forecast: Hot with scattered storms today. Better chance for rain this weekend

The area of high pressure remains along the Carolina coast today, but it will be a little weaker as a trough of low pressure sits northwest of Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms popping up. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will be around 90°, and the heat index 95-100°.









Tonight, will be partly cloudy with a few lingering showers. It will be muggy with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Southerly winds will continue to make it humid all weekend and this will increase our chance for rain each day. Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will have a better chance for showers and storms as the trough of low pressure sends a cold front toward the Alabama/Tennessee border. A few storms could produce heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: The trough will sit over the eastern U.S. with a stalled cold front across northern Alabama. This will keep it wet to start the week with scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Some heavy rain is possible since it will be very humid. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. The trough lifts out on Wednesday and Thursday. We will become warmer, but still have to deal with scattered thunderstorms through Friday. However, they will not be as widespread. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Invest 99L, non tropical area of low pressure, is less organized in the north Atlantic SSW of Newfoundland and well east of the U.S. East Coast. It is expected to weaken into just a trough of low pressure later today. Its chance of developing into a tropical system have diminished.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!