Central AL Forecast: Hot and more humid today. Stormy weather returns Tuesday

The remnants of the cold front that brought us great weather all weekend will retreat north as a warm front today. This will bring back the humidity with a mostly sunny sky. It will be hotter with high temperatures back in the 90s. This will be a great pool day, but don’t forget your sunscreen.

Tonight, will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The muggy air will be in place on Tuesday as the warm front dissipates over us and deep tropical moisture from Elsa moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday with the heating of the day. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

A trough of low pressure aloft will move into the Southeast U.S. Wednesday at the same time Elsa is making landfall around the Big Bend of Florida. Normally, when a tropical system makes landfall east of Alabama we would have dry air over us, but this trough will tap into the tropical moisture and set off scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

On Thursday, Elsa will move off to the Northeast U.S., but the trough will remain over us. Again, with all the deep tropical moisture over Alabama we will have scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is still possible with any storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The chance for rain will start to go down on Friday as Elsa is far away and the trough pulls off to the east of Alabama. It will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: We will stay very warm and humid each day with typical pop-up afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa is a little stronger this morning as it sits just south of central Cuba. Hurricane Hunters will continue to get valuable information from the storm today before it moves inland over Cuba. Elsa is moving along the southwest periphery of a ridge of high pressure located over the central Atlantic. This will put the storm over Cuba today as a strong tropical storm near hurricane status. Then it will emerge in the Florida Straits/SE Gulf of Mexico tonight into Tuesday morning. Elsa is expected to track over the Lower Florida Keys on Tuesday as it turns north.





Forecast models have been in better agreement with the future track of Elsa. They show the storm turning north today and moving up parallel to the the west coast of Florida Tuesday and into Wednesday. It will battle moderate wind shear, so it is not expected to get very strong. It is expected to make landfall near on the Big Bend of Florida Wednesday midday as a tropical storm. This will NOT have an impact on Alabama.

It will turn NE and move over SE Georgia, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina Thursday. On Friday, the storm is expected to emerge in the Atlantic just east of Virginia Beach as it quickly moves to the NE and out to sea.

