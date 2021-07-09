Central AL Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered storms today through the weekend

We will have a very warm and humid Friday thanks to the moisture brought out of the Gulf of Mexico from Elsa and a trough of low pressure sitting north of Alabama. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Not all of you will see the rain, so expect a partly cloudy sky when it is not raining. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy. A stray shower is still possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: We will be hot and humid all weekend. Alabama will be sitting between an area of high pressure over California and one over Bermuda. An upper-level low will be located over the Great Plains, and it will send a few upper-level waves across the Southeast U.S. These waves will help set off scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat index will be around 95-100° each day.







Next Week Outlook: Another upper-level wave will move through on Monday, and this will bring us more rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday through Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a daily chance for pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and it will feel like 95°+.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa is moving across New Jersey and will move over New York City and across the New England Coast today with heavy rain and gusty winds. This will likely cause travel issues and power outages across these areas. The storm will eventually merge with an area of low pressure over Canada and track over the north Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

