Central AL Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms today. Less humid air arrives on Tuesday.

A weak cold front will be along the AL/TN border today. We will be hot and humid with a few showers and storms popping up with the heating of the day. A few of the storms could become strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but the heat index will be around 95-100°.







Tonight, will be mostly clear and still muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front will move through on Tuesday, but do not expect much of a drop in temperatures. However, we will become less humid. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures around 90°. Tuesday night will be clear, “cooler” and less humid. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

High pressure will sit north of Alabama Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep us dry and sunny with low humidity as northeast winds move over the state. We will still be warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Not bad for mid-June!

The area of high pressure will move to the U.S. East Coast on Friday. We will still be dry, but it will slowly become more humid as southerly winds return to the Birmingham area. Expect a mostly sunny day with high temperatures back around 90°.

Weekend Outlook: The forecast this weekend will depend on what the possible tropical system (Invest 92L) in the Gulf of Mexico does. Right now, it is expected to possibly become a tropical depression or storm and move somewhere between northern Mexico, Texas, or Louisiana. Regardless of development, it will send deep tropical moisture northward into the Gulf Coast states.

The forecast calls for us to be partly cloudy, warm, and humid on Saturday with spotty showers and a few storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will have scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. More rain will arrive Sunday night with a soggy day on Monday. This forecast will likely change several times before we get to the weekend depending on what Invest 92L does. Stay tuned!

Tropical Update: Invest 92L in the Bay of Campeche remains poorly organized and it is sitting off the Mexican coast. It is expected to meander along the coast for a few days before moving to the north. Some slow development is possible, and it could become a tropical depression or storm later this week. It is still way too early to say where it will end up, but anywhere from northern Mexico to Louisiana could possibly see something from the disturbance. Regardless of development it will spread deep tropical moisture northward and this will bring plenty of rain to the northern Gulf Coast starting this weekend and possibly continuing into next week. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop over the next 5 days.

We are also tracking Invest 93L off the North Carolina coast. It is a non-tropical area of low pressure associated with a cold front. This low is expected to move NE over the Gulf Stream today and Tuesday. This could allow for some tropical development to occur as it moves away from the U.S. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!