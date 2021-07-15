Central AL Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms today. Heat Index around 100°

An area of high pressure is sitting off the Carolinas. This is bringing us southwest to south winds today, and that will keep us humid. It is also limiting how much rain we will have across central Alabama. Today will be similar to Wednesday – we will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty showers and storms popping up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but it heat index will be around 100°.







Tonight will have a few clouds and some patchy fog. It will be muggy with low temperatures in the lower 70s.

The area of high pressure starts to weaken on Friday, but it will not have much of an impact on our weather. We will stay partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms popping up. High temperatures will be around 90°, and the heat index 95-100°.

Weekend Outlook: Southerly winds will continue to make it humid all weekend and this will increase our chance for rain each day. Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will have a better chance for showers and storms. It will not be a washout, but plan to run inside if you hear thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Invest 99L, non tropical area of low pressure, in the north Atlantic south of Newfoundland and well east of the U.S. East Coast. Conditions are only slightly favorable for development while the low moves meanders in place today. Then it will be pulled northeast later on Friday by a trough of low pressure. This is not expected to impact the U.S. The NHC is only giving this system a low chance to develop.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!