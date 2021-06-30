Central AL Forecast: Hot and humid today with spotty storms. Cold front arrives on Friday

There is an upper-level low moving west across the northern Gulf Coast today. This will help set off some spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with some downpours possible. Then an area of storms looks like it will develop this afternoon in northern Florida and move NW across Alabama. This would allow for storms to continue a little later than usual across central Alabama. High temperatures will be back around 90°.









Tonight, the rain will end and we will be left with a partly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is also possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms popping up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms as the cold front moves into Alabama. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s. More rain and storms are expected Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.





4th of July Weekend Outlook: The forecast models are in agreement that the cold front will move all the way to the coast and then stall. An area of high pressure will build in just north of Alabama all weekend. Saturday will have a few morning showers and storms. Then become partly cloudy, and less humid. It will be warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Temperature-wise this is pretty fantastic for the 4th of July Weekend. On Monday, we will be partly cloudy, warmer and a little more humid as the front starts to drift back north. High temperatures stay in the 80s.

Tropical Update: The tropical wave located a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles remains disorganized. Development of this system is unlikely as it battles wind shear. It will move west into the eastern Caribbean today and central Caribbean later this week. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.





There is a broad area of low pressure and tropical wave located midway between Africa and the Windward Islands. It is producing a large area of showers and storms that are getting better organized. Conditions will be somewhat favorable for development and a tropical depression could form in the next few days. This disturbance is moving to the west-northwest and it will be moving into the Windward and Leeward Islands on Friday. Forecast models show this disturbance moving across the Caribbean and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later next week. This will be something to watch. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop in the next 5 days.





That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!