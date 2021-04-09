Central AL Forecast: Heavy rain expected through Saturday morning, but we dry out this afternoon

Severe weather threat has ended across central Alabama. Severe storms along the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to Florida are preventing us from getting the warm and humid air in Birmingham. This has lead to heavy rain overnight across central Alabama.

The rain and storms will continue through this Saturday morning. Then we will become partly cloudy, breezy and drier this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool to chilly with lows around 50°.

Sunday will become pleasant, less humid and sunny in the wake of the cold front. We will not have any cooler weather behind this cold front as the high temperatures stay in the 70s.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will stay over us on Monday and Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with low humidity. It will be warm with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

A cold front and an upper-level wave/disturbance will move through Wednesday. This will bring us a few showers and storms. Right now, the main threat could be some hail. We will turn cooler with highs in the 70s. We will dry out Thursday and Friday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s.

