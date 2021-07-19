Central AL Forecast: Heavy rain and storms to start the work week

A stalled cold front will sit across northern Alabama and an upper-level low will move toward the Southeast U.S. today. At the same time, an area of low pressure will develop along the stalled front. All of these systems will give us a wet to start the week with scattered showers and storms all day. Heavy rain is possible since there is so much Gulf Moisture in the air. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.











We could pick up 1-2″+ of rain across central Alabama today. Some flooding issues are possible since the ground is very saturated. Keep an eye out for some street flooding and rising streams and creeks.

Tonight, will have more scattered showers with some heavy rain possible. It will be muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be around 70°.

The front will remain stalled over central and northern Alabama on Tuesday, and the area of low pressure will slowly move along the front. This will lead to another day of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain at times. Again, some flooding will be possible. An additional 1-2″ of rain possible. High temperatures will stay in the lower 80s.





The front will washout on Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, this does not put an end to the rain. Since it will not move through, the very humid air will stay over us. Expect scattered thunderstorms with some heavy rain. However, the coverage of rain will be less than on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

We will see a brief increase in the coverage and chance for rain on Friday. The humidity will stay high, so storms will pop-up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Finally, it looks like we will have fewer storms in the forecast. High pressure will sit over the northern Gulf of Mexico, and this will keep the chance for rain lower. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Some downpours will be possible each day. High temperatures will be around 90°

Tracking The Tropics: tropical development is not expected for the next 5 days.

