Central AL Forecast: Heat Advisory until 7 PM. Very hot, humid and dry weather through Saturday.

Dense Fog Advisory until 8 AM for areas east of I-65 – visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. Use caution while driving around east-central Alabama.

The large ridge of high pressure over the Southern Plains States will build into Alabama today. This will keep the chance for rain low, but it will make it hotter. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a stray pop-up shower this afternoon mainly south of I-20. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. The heat index will be 105°-110°.











Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM – Heat Index around 106-110° possible. Please find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you must work outside.





Tonight, will be mostly clear, warm, and muggy with patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

The eastern edge of the ridge will continue build over Alabama on Thursday and Friday. We will be dry with plenty of sunshine each day, and it will be very hot. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s each day. It will still be humid due to the wet grounds from the recent rain, so the heat index will be around 105-107°+. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Try to stay in the A/C as much as possible. If you must work outside you need to take frequent breaks so you do not get overheated.





Weekend Outlook: The ridge will retreat to the west this weekend, and a “cold” front with a few upper-level disturbances will be able to move into Alabama. This will help to lower the temperatures down a few degrees, but it will still be hot. There will be a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index 105°.

The chance for rain will go up on Sunday as the weak “cold” front moves into the area along with the upper-level disturbance. We will have scatered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temperatures will be down a few degrees into the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

Tracking The Tropics: no tropical development is expected during the next 5 days. There is plenty of Saharan Dust across the Atlantic Basin right now, and this is keeping the tropics quiet.

