Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous today with warm and dry weather this weekend

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. today. That means we will have plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Get out and enjoy this nice treat for mid-May!

Tonight, will be clear and a little chilly. You will need your jacket if you will be out late. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s to around 50°.

Weekend Outlook: The weather is going to be wonderful this weekend! The area of high pressure will stay over the Deep South on Saturday, so we will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will be mostly sunny and even warmer. High temperatures climb back into the lower to mid 80s – this will finally be above normal. Enjoy the dry weather!

Next Week Outlook – Rain Returns: We start the new work week with warm and more humid weather on Monday. It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A series of upper-level waves will move across the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Friday. They will tap into the more humid air and we will have a daily chance for showers and storms popping up with the heating of the day. However, there will be a mid-level ridge of high pressure along the Southeast U.S. Coast. This will keep most of the rain just west of Alabama and we will be able to get warmer. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s each day.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!