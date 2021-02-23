Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous and warmer weather today through Wednesday

Get ready for another gorgeous day across central Alabama! An area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is keeping all the weather systems away from the Birmingham area for now. We will have plenty of sunshine and a warming trend starts today. Unseasonably warm air will build over the region and stick around through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will have more sunshine and a few high clouds late in the day. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s.

A cold front will move into the area on Thursday, but it will not have much moisture with it. Expect a partly cloudy day with a few sprinkles. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

The front will linger across the Deep South on Friday and through the weekend with more moisture over the area. This will set off a better chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.





Weekend Outlook: The front will continue to sit across the Southeast U.S. this weekend, but it will drift just north of Birmingham or up near Huntsville to Nashville. This will reduce the amount of rain we see, but we will not be totally dry on Saturday. Look for scattered showers during the day, but it will not be a washout. High temperatures will be around 70°.





The front will stay north of us on Sunday, and this will reduce the chance for rain even more. Expect a mostly cloudy, warm and humid day with just a few stray showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. A cold front will finally sweep through on Monday with more rain and a few storms. The models are not agreeing on when the rain will come to an end on Tuesday, but we will be dry by Wednesday next week.

