Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous and mild weather today

We will have some gorgeous weather on this Monday. Expect plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure moves over Alabama. It will be cooler than usual with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Typically our high temperature this time of year is 70°.





Tonight will be clear and cold again. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. You will want that jacket again on Tuesday morning.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday. This will bring back the southerly winds and warmer temperatures. A cold front will be moving toward the state, so this will make us partly cloudy with a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.





The cold front will move across the Birmingham area on Wednesday. This will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could become strong to severe. The dynamics with this front are not as impressive as the last few fronts. SPC has placed central Alabama in a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for severe storms. The main threat will be straight-line damaging winds, but we could also see some hail. The tornado threat is low, but I can’t rule out one or two. We will be warm and humid ahead of the front with high temperatures around 70°. The front will move through on Wednesday night with the rain coming to an end by sunrise Thursday. It will turn MUCH COLDER with lows in the mid 30s.







Freezing Temperatures? An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South on Thursday. We will become sunny, windy and it will be MUCH COLDER. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. Thursday night will be clear and cold with a light freeze. Freeze warnings will likely be issued since many plants and flowers are starting to bloom. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect or bring in your plants. This is why it is always good to wait until after Easter to plant anything outside..

Good Friday will be a beautiful and cool day with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Some frost can be expected on Friday night with lows in the lower to upper 30s. You will need to protect your plants again.

Easter Weekend: We will have more pleasant weather for this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Easter Sunday will start out in the 40s for the sunrise services, but we will warm up into the lower 70s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Overall, the weekend’s weather will be great!

Follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on social media:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes