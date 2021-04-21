Central AL Forecast: ⚠️Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight–Protect Your Plants! Thunderstorms Expected Saturday

Tonight will be clear and very cold for April. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s with patchy frost in the typical colder spots across northern Alabama. Birmingham will be in the mid to upper 30s with some frost possible. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 AM until 8 AM Thursday. You will need to protect your plants since many are starting to bloom and spout! Typically our lows should be in the lower 50s this time of year.





Thursday will be a sunny and pleasant day with high pressure building across the Southeast U.S. High temperatures stay cooler than normal as they only get into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be a dry day, but becoming mostly cloudy as a cold front moves toward Alabama. There will be a few showers popping up later in the day too. We will be a little warmer with high temperatures back around 70°. Heavy rain and thunderstorms return Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold front moves into the Deep South. Lows will be in the 50s.





Weekend Outlook: The cold front will bring us numerous showers and some thunderstorms on Saturday starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. It is still too early to stay if we will have any severe weather.





SPC has placed areas from Birmingham through south Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. However, there is some uncertainty if we will see any this far north in Alabama. The threat for severe weather will depend on if a warm front moves up from the Gulf all the way into central Alabama, and a deeper trough of low pressure can move across the region. This is something we will be watching for as we get closer to the weekend.

At this time, I’m going to say to watch out for some stronger storms starting early in the morning and they will last until midday. They will produce heavy rain and some gusty winds. A tornado is possible the farther south you go into south Alabama. We could pick up 1-2″+ of rain on Saturday, so some minor flooding is possible too. Stay tuned for updates all week. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. The rain will gradually come to an end on Saturday night as the cold front moves through. Lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will become sunny, breezy and less humid as the front moves east of Alabama. High temperatures do not cool down as we stay in the lower to mid 70s. This will be some great weather for the race at Talladega.

GEICO 500 at Talladega: Right now, the main race on Sunday at 1:00 PM looks to be warm and dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

