Central AL Forecast: Freezing Fog This Morning With Cold Temperatures and Stray Showers This Afternoon

We start the day with some freezing fog across central Alabama. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for the entire area. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. The freezing fog could cause black ice and frost on bridges, overpasses and some roadways. Please use caution as you travel this morning.

Once we get rid of the fog this morning, an upper-level wave/disturbance will move Alabama today. This will make it mostly cloudy again and we could see a shower or two with a breeze of 10-15 mph. It will stay cold with high temperatures only in the upper 40s. The clouds will clear out tonight and it stays cold. Some freezing fog is possible again. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We become mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday as an area of high pressure builds across the Deep South. High temperatures will be warmer as they climb to the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will sweep through on Friday with more clouds and a stray shower is possible mainly across north Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have some sunshine this weekend, but it will be cold in the wake of the cold front on Friday. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over the state. It will be cold with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Saturday night will be in the 20s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level wave moves across the region. High temperatures will climb into the the lower 50s.