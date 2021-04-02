Central AL Forecast: Freeze Warning Tonight. Easter Weekend Will Be Beautiful and Warmer

⚠️Freeze Warning Until 9 AM

⚠️Freeze Warning Tonight

It is a very cold start to this Friday! The record low in Birmingham is 28° and we will be close to that temperature.

An area of high pressure will build over us today, and we will stay chilly as it pulls down cold air from the north. It will be a gorgeous Good Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures only in the lower 50s. Keep the jackets with you again.





Tonight, we will be clear, very cold and frosty with a freeze again. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Make sure you bring in or cover your plants/flowers as many of them are blooming.





Easter Weekend: We will have gorgeous weather for any plans you have all weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Easter Sunday will start out in the 30s and 40s for the sunrise services, so dress warmly. Expect more sunshine with warmer high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. This is perfect weather for any Easter Egg hunts and you can have Easter dinner outdoors too!

Next Week Outlook: The warming trend will continue into next week. Monday through Wednesday with be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It looks like our next chance for rain will return on Thursday as a cold front moves across Alabama into Friday. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. It is too early to say if they will be strong to severe, so we will keep an eye on how the forecast evolves next week.

