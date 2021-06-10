Central AL Forecast: Flash Flood Watch with more heavy rain and storms today

The trough of low pressure will sit over the eastern U.S. today. This will set off more scattered storms all day, and a few could be strong with gusty winds and highs in the lower 80s. It will remain very humid, so heavy rain will still be a problem with some possible flash flooding. We could pick up an additional 2-4″+ across central Alabama.











There is a Level 2/4 Slight Risk to Level 3/4 Moderate Risk for Excessive Rainfall across central Alabama today. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 PM. Make sure you check back for weather updates throughout the day.







Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some downpours are likely. Lows will be around 70°.

Friday is expected to be another stormy day as the trough of low pressure remains over the Eastern U.S. Another round of heavy rain is expected, so there will still be a concern for some flash flooding again. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.







Weekend Outlook: The trough will finally move off the U.S. East Coast this weekend. The winds aloft will come out of the northwest as an area of high pressure sits over the southern Plains States of Texas to New Mexico. We will have to watch for clusters of storms to develop across the Plains States and dive southeast toward Alabama. If they do develop we will not know until the day before, so we will watch for that trend. These storms could be strong to possibly severe IF they make the trek here. Right now, I’m going with a partly cloudy Saturday with scattered storms popping up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will be a drier day as a weak back-door cold front moves across Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, hot and still humid with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Tropical Update: Tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days. However, we could see some development in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. Forecast models are continuing to show the trend of a low developing in the Bay of Campeche and moving north toward Mexico or Texas. It is still WAY too early to make a call on IF this low will form and where it could go. I’ll keep watching this trend. Look for updates this weekend and early next week.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!