Central AL Forecast: FINALLY! “Cooler” weather has arrived

TROPICS: As we would expect, the tropics are very active at the moment. To our Southwest, what’s left of Tropical Storm Imelda has dropped prolific amounts of rain in Southeast Texas. North of the I-10 corridor between Houston & Beaumont, estimates over the past 2 days are as high as 2 to 3 FEET. This storm will gradually dissipate and pose no threat to us in Alabama.

While Humberto goes extratropical in the North Atlantic, Jerry has officially become the 4th hurricane of the 2019 season in the West Central Atlantic. Jerry is forecasted to track NW and eventually turn due North. Fortunately, this storm will likely pose no threat to the mainland US.

TONIGHT: Drier air should continue streaming in from the East overnight. We’ll have a few high clouds passing by tonight and it will feel more comfortable outside.

TOMORROW: If you’re an early riser, great news for you! Friday morning will be crisp…go outside and enjoy it! Lows up North near places like Cullman and Gadsden will be in the upper 50s, low 60s for the Birmingham metro.

Once the sun comes up we’ll warm up fast, but Friday afternoon won’t be nearly as hot as it was earlier this week. Highs will be closer to average for mid-September in the mid & upper 80s. NO chance of rain.

THIS WEEKEND: Our dry stretch will continue all weekend long. While it will still be somewhat crisp in the morning in the mid 60s, it will be bordering on hot during the afternoon for Saturday and Sunday as highs climb to near 90°. Mostly sunny over the weekend with NO chance of rain.

NEXT WEEK: Our next best chance of wet weather will come on Monday with scattered showers possible. Nothing too crazy expected with this system…only rain and not much else. Putting Monday’s rain chance at 40%. Still close-to-hot in the afternoon…highs in the low 90s, lows in the upper 60s.

Beyond Monday, forecast confidence with respect to rain chances is low. We’re more confident that temperatures will stay slightly above-average for late-September with highs in the 90s, but we’ll have to wait to have a better idea on when the best rain chances will be. Stay tuned!