Central AL Forecast: Fall begins; staying warm and mostly dry

RIGHT NOW: A good mix of clouds overhead this afternoon over Central Alabama. We’re watching a weak cold front approach the region from the Northwest. Temperatures across the region are still quite warm for late-September…most of us should hit the 90s for official highs.

TONIGHT: As said cold front passes through our area, it should generate a few light showers North and Northwest of Birmingham early in the evening. Places like Hamilton, Jasper, Double Springs, and Cullman may pick some measurable rainfall. The rest of us are likely to stay dry as the front sweeps through. The main timeframe for these showers is 6 to 9 PM.

Even though it’s a “cold” front, it will not lead to any significant change in our temperatures. Lows by sunrise tomorrow morning expected to be warm in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Any chances of rain during the day Tuesday will be kept farther South of our viewing area, mainly near places like Montgomery and surrounding towns. We’ll stay dry, partly cloudy and warm for Tuesday. Highs expected in the low 90s…10° above normal for late-September.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK: The main pattern will continue to be HOT and mainly DRY for the rest of the work week. High temperatures will continue to be anywhere from 10 to 12° above normal through Friday…that means low and mid 90s. Not cooling off all that much overnight either…lows expected in the upper 60s/low 70s.

We can’t completely rule out a few stray showers forming in the afternoon, but any big drought-busting rain will not happen. Putting rain chances at only 10 to 20% each day.

THIS WEEKEND: Unfortunately, the heat will NOT break for the weekend. It will be HOT for the end of September with highs in the mid 90s for both Saturday and Sunday, along with high humidity. Rain chances are negligible…expect to stay dry and sunny for Saturday and Sunday.



TROPICS: The Atlantic basin continues to be very active with tropical activity. Currently, there are 3 active tropical storms out there…Jerry, Karen, and now Lorenzo.

Jerry is currently located roughly in the center of the Bermuda Triangle. This storm will curve Northeast, away from the United States and posing no threat to land.

Karen is currently located due South of Puerto Rico, just off the Northern coast of Venezuela. This storm will track due North over the coming days towards Puerto Rico, likely impacting the island as a tropical depression tomorrow.

Beyond that, it should continue North past the island, possibly stopping and turning hard-left towards the Bahamas/Southern Florida by Friday/Saturday. If it makes an approach towards the Gulf, this could be a storm that would bear watching for us in Alabama. For the near-future, however, it’s not something we need to worry about.

Lorenzo is the newest storm to form just off the Western coast of Africa. This storm should strengthen quickly into a hurricane and gradually turn Northward into the Central Atlantic. Again, not something we need to worry about.