Central AL Forecast: Dry and warmer today, but thunderstorms return Tuesday. Strong to severe storms possible Thursday.

Warmer weather returns to central Alabama today ahead of our next cold front. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Overall, a pretty pleasant day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

The wet weather returns to the region on Tuesday. Ahead of a cold front we will have scattered showers and some thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to be severe, but they will produce some heavy rain at times. Watch out for some minor flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

We will have more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday, but the overall coverage will be less than Tuesday. Rain totals between Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 1-3″, so there could be some flooding issues in the typical spots that hold water. Also, local rivers and creeks will continue to run high. It will be warm with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Severe Weather Thursday? A warm front will move up from the south on Thursday morning. This will bring us warmer and more humid air with high temperatures in the mid 70s, and this will make the air unstable. A cold front will move toward us, and upper-level wave will be northwest of Alabama. These features will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like we will have some severe weather developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect damaging winds, hail and some tornadoes. However, there is still some uncertainty as to how widespread this event will become. The models are not in agreement with the position of the upper-level wave and this will play a role on how much severe weather we will get here. Please stay tuned and check back for updates the next few days.







The front will move through by Friday morning and then we will become partly cloudy. The front will stall south of us, so we will not cool down, but rather stay warm in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The old front will retreat back north on Saturday and Sunday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day. We will stay warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!