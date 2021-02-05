Central AL Forecast: Dry and cool today; Weekend rain returns on Saturday, but we dry out on Sunday

The rain will end on this morning during as the cold front moves south of Birmingham. It will partly to mostly cloudy and cooler this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. It will be chilly with lows in the lower 30s. A stray flurry is possible.

Weekend Forecast: The old cold front will retreat back north on Saturday as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over Alabama. This will bring back scattered showers during the day and into Saturday night. We will have a chilly day with high temperatures in the 40s.





More rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday as another cold front moves through the Southeast U.S. Lows will be in the mid 30s. A few snow flurries are possible Sunday morning. Sunday will become partly cloudy and a pleasant day. We will actually be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new week with dry and warmer weather on Monday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday will remain warm, but an upper-level wave will move over us. This will set off a few showers with highs in the 60s.

A strong cold front will move through on Wednesday with a few showers and highs in the 50s. This front will bring us a taste of an Arctic air mass on Thursday and Friday. The forecast models are NOT in agreement this far out with how cold we will be and if we will have any wintry precipitation. Right now, Thursday will have scattered showers and high temperatures in the 40s.

Friday will have more rain, but the air may be cold enough to support a wintry mix with highs in the 30s/40s. The wintry mix may continue into next weekend too. Again, plenty of uncertainty in the forecast this far out. This will be something to watch as we head into next week. Stay tuned!

