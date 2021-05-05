Central AL Forecast: Drier, less humid weather returns today

WOW! What a day on Tuesday! We picked up between 2-7″+ of rain across central Alabama. This caused widespread flash flooding and some areas saw flooding for the first time. The flood waters will continue to recede today as the rain has come to an end.

The cold front has moved through and will be along the coast today. Clouds will slowly decrease and we will become partly cloudy this afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, cooler and more comfortable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. You might even need a jacket on Thursday morning!

High pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Thursday and Friday. A dissipating cold front will move through on Thursday. This will keep us partly cloudy, but we will stay dry. It will be mild with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Friday will become sunny as the area of high pressure sits over Alabama. It will be a pleasant day with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Friday night will be clear and chilly with a low near 50°.

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will bring back the southerly winds and we will be warmer with a high around 80°. Saturday night will not be as chilly with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer, breezy and more humid with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Rain and some thunderstorms return Sunday night into Monday as a cold front stalls over Alabama/Mississippi/Tennessee. Lows will be in the 60s.

Regions Tradition: We will have some great weather for all four rounds of the golf tournament. Thursday through Friday will have sunshine and a few clouds with high temperatures in the 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 80s.

