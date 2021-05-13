Central AL Forecast: Delightful weather today with peaks of sunshine and mild temperatures

The rain finally comes to an end today. A weak backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast (hence backdoor). This will bring us a partly cloudy sky along with some cooler and drier air. High temperatures will be well below normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, will be mostly clear and cold! Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. BRRR! You may need a coat and turn the heat on. Normal lows this time of year in Birmingham should be around 60°.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Friday. This will dry us out, make it less humid and bring us a lot of sunshine. It will be a little warmer, but still below normal, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Get ready for some great weather this weekend with warmer temperatures! The area of high pressure will stay over us on Saturday, so we will be sunny and warm with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will be mostly sunny and even warmer. High temperatures climb back into the lower to mid 80s – this will finally be above normal. Enjoy the dry weather!

