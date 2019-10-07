Central AL Forecast: the Front Has Arrived

TUESDAY: All in all, Tuesday should be a GREAT afternoon weather-wise! A mix of sun and clouds and a tad-bit warm in the afternoon, but not nearly as hot as it was last week. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. Only a small 10% chance of stray showers SE of Birmingham.

WED-FRI: For the rest of the work week, expect warmer-than-average temperatures as highs remain in the mid 80s. Also, rain chances are at a minimum until Saturday, so expect mainly sunshine as well. Lows in the morning should be cool, but also above-normal in the low & mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Our next cold front is expected to pass through the region on Saturday, producing scattered showers. We won’t know for sure exactly what time the rain will pass through until Saturday gets closer, but for now it’s a safe bet Saturday will be a rainy day. Temperatures should be mild during the day in the 70s.

For Sunday, we’ll see another quick cooldown in the wake of the front. Forecast lows for Sunday could be as cold as the 40s in a few spots North of Birmingham…stay tuned!