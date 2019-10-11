Central AL Forecast: Cool and Cloudy for the Weekend

SATURDAY: Temperatures will stay cool and a colder air mass will keep much of the area in the 60s throughout all of Saturday! With winds shifting out of the north behind the front, it’ll be pretty windy and cool even in the morning. Most locations will wake up to temperatures in the 50s.

SUNDAY: You’ll really notice the cool air on Sunday morning when we wake up to temperatures in the 40s, low 50s! Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s. The front that tracked through the state on Saturday will stall to our south. The front will lift northward a bit on Sunday and isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall totals will not be all that impressive, less than half an inch is anticipated through the entire weekend. While showers cannot be ruled out for TALLADEGA RACE WEEKEND, it will not be a total wash out.

NEXT WEEK: Cooler temperatures are here to stay and we could see a decent shot of rain on Tuesday, after a mainly dry and partly sunny day on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s before a cool down again towards the end of next week. For Tuesday, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms, possibly close to two inches of rain. This will be much needed rainfall to help improve drought conditions across Central Alabama.

