Central AL Forecast: Colder temperatures on the way for the weekend

THURSDAY: Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight and our temperatures will fall to the low to mid 60s by tomorrow morning. We will see a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures slightly warmer than Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will still be running a tad warm for this time of year. We will start out in the mid to upper 60s and see afternoon highs mainly in the low 80s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day ahead of our next weather maker. A very cold air mass that is right now over the Northern Plains will dive to the south. Along this frontal boundary, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday into early Saturday. Colder temperatures will follow.

THE WEEKEND: The front will work it’s way through the state for the start of the weekend. Expect overcast skies and scattered showers early on Saturday, before gradually clearing out throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will also be very cool and a colder air mass will keep much of the area in the 60s throughout all of Saturday! You’ll really notice the cool air on Sunday morning when we wake up to temperatures in the 40s! Mostly sunny skies for Sunday will a stray shower possible. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s- a perfect FALL afternoon.