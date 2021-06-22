Central AL Forecast: Cold front moves through today with rain ending and cooler temperatures

The cold front will gradually move through today. The morning rain will come to an end, and we will become partly cloudy this afternoon. It will be a cooler day as northerly winds return. This will also help to lower the humidity. High temperatures will be around 80.





Tonight, will be mostly clear, cooler and more comfortable. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This will be very nice and refreshing!

An area of high pressure will build north of Alabama Wednesday through Friday. Each day will be partly cloudy with only a very small chance for a pop-up shower. We will be warm and slowly becoming more humid by Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s each day. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70°.







Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be along the U.S. East Coast. This will bring back southerly winds to the Birmingham area all weekend. This will make it warm and more humid. There will also be an easterly wave moving across the Gulf of Mexico, and it will aid in bringing in the humid air along with setting off some thunderstorms.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will be warm and more humid with a little better chance for afternoon pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update: Claudette is no longer a tropical system. The remnant low will move northeast off the U.S. East Coast to Nova Scotia.

There is a tropical wave located about 600 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands with a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms. It has a slight chance of development the next few days before upper-level winds cause wind shear and make it less favorable for development as it moves to the west-northwest. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance of development in the next 5 days.

