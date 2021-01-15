Central AL Forecast: Cold Front Moved Through and It Turns Much Colder This Weekend

The cold front has moved through central Alabama and any rain has come to an end. We will see sunshine today mixed with a few clouds, and it will become windy with gusts around 25-30 mph. Expect cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s. Tonight will become mostly cloudy as a upper-level low over the Ohio Valley sends a weak disturbance across northern and central Alabama. It will set off a few snow flurries mainly near Huntsville. We will be cold and breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: The disturbance will move east of Alabama on Saturday and an area of high pressure will briefly build over us. This will make it partly cloudy to mostly sunny. MUCH colder air will work its way into the Birmingham area with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night will be clear, cold and frosty with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level wave moves across the region ahead of another cold front. We will stay dry with this system. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new week dry as a cold front moves through on Monday. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. We will not turn colder with this front as high temperatures will be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. A front will stall north of us on Wednesday and Thursday. This will send us a stray shower on Wednesday, but look for more scattered showers on Thursday. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the lower 60s. Right now, the cold front is expected to push through on Friday with plenty of rain and some of it could be heavy at times.