Central AL Forecast: Cold front brings us rain today and then less humid weather for the 4th of July Weekend

The cold front will move through today with showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible, so watch out for some possible flooding issues. There is a Level 1/4 Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall from I-59/20 north. Rain totals will be around 0.50″ to 3″. High temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s.











The rain and storms will start to taper off to just a few showers this evening. Tonight, the cold front moves toward the Alabama/Florida border. Low temperatures will be cooler as they drop into in the mid to upper 60s.





4th of July Weekend: The cold front will stall along the coast all weekend, and an area of high pressure will build in just north of Alabama. Saturday will have a few morning showers and storms. Then become partly cloudy, and less humid. It will be warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warmer, and less humid. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. On Monday, we will be partly cloudy, warmer, and become more humid as the front starts to drift back north and southerly winds return. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. This will be wonderful weather for the 4th of July Weekend!

Next Week Outlook: The remnants of the cold front will retreat back north as a warm front on Monday. This will bring back the humidity with a partly cloudy sky. It will be hotter with high temperatures back in the 90s. The muggy air will be in place the rest of the week. Expect scattered showers and storms Tuesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It is worth noting that we will be keeping an eye on the forecast track for Tropical Storm Elsa. Right now, the NHC has it moving up the west coast of Florida and then making a landfall north of Tampa on Wednesday morning. However, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast beyond Sunday. Make sure you check back for updates.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa continues to get better organized as it sits just east of the Lesser Antilles. Winds are up to 60 mph. It will continue to move quickly to the west across the islands and into the Caribbean today as a tropical storm. The forecast track takes it across the northern Caribbean toward the southern part of Hispaniola this weekend and into Cuba on Sunday as a strong tropical storm. It is expected to cross Cuba on Sunday into Monday and emerge into the Florida Straits/SE Gulf of Mexico on Monday night.





After this time there is plenty of uncertainty with the extended forecast track. Right now, the forecast models range from the eastern Gulf to up the U.S. East Coast. The latest forecast from the NHC shows Elsa moving up the west coast of Florida Tuesday and making landfall along the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night as a tropical storm. However, it will have to survive its track across the Caribbean and over the mountainous islands. This will be something to watch all weekend. Right now, enjoy your 4th of July Weekend, but check back for updates starting Monday morning.

