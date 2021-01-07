Central AL Forecast: Cold and Rainy Today

Our next weather maker moves through today. An area of low pressure and cold front will move across the Deep South. It will bring us scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Most of the rain will be light to moderate. Rain totals will only be around a quarter to half-inch. We will stay chilly with high temperatures only in the upper 40s. The rain will continue tonight with chilly lows in the upper 30s. It is possible for a few snowflakes to be mixed in by Friday morning.

Friday will start out with a few lingering showers and a few flurries. High temperatures will likely occur in the morning to noon in the lower 40s. Then temperatures will fall to the 30s in the afternoon as the rain ends. Friday night will gradually become clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over us this weekend and that will make for some pleasant sunny weather. However, it will be chilly with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. BRRR!!

Next Week Wintry Weather Potential: An area of low pressure will develop over the western Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. It will track to the east, but the question remains how far north will it be? This will play a role in if we will see any snow across central Alabama. Right now, the forecast models show the low right along the northern Gulf coast, and this scenario would bring us mainly rain. However, there will be some cold air still in place and that could allow for some sleet or snow to mix in from time to time. We are still 4-5 days away, so it is WAY too early to make a call for snow, if we will see any at all. We will continue to watch to see how this system forms and tracks through the weekend. Stay tuned for updates here and on our social media pages.