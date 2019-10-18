Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, Cool and Rainy This Weekend

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will continue to be thick tonight as Nestor approaches the FL panhandle. Showers should begin after midnight as well. Lows expected in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers on the way tomorrow, on-and-off throughout the day. Nothing heavy is expected…they should just be light showers if anything! Highs in the low 70s. It might be a bit windy at times as Nestor makes its closest approach…at most, expect 20 to 25 mph wind gusts during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sky stays mostly cloudy overnight into Sunday morning, and continues to stay cloudy into Sunday afternoon. Despite being overcast, Sunday should be rain-free. Lows Sunday morning in the mid 50s. Highs a bit warmer in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Thunderstorms are likely sometime on Monday as a strong cold front sweeps through Alabama. There’s a small chance of these storms turning severe. Our main concern would be brief damaging wind gusts as the storms initially pass through. We are NOT expecting a widespread severe weather outbreak…just a few isolated damage reports.

TUESDAY: Behind the cold front on Tuesday, temperatures will again drop down and we’ll continue to feel fall-like outside. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s, lows in the mid 50s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Should stay dry and cool for Wednesday and Thursday. Our next best chance of rain starts coming in next Friday.