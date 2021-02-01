Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, cold and windy today. Bundle up!

The cold front is now southeast of Alabama and cold air is moving back into the state. An area of low pressure moving to the Northeast U.S. will have plenty of clouds wrapping around it, so expect us to stay cloudy all day. It will be pretty breezy with winds of 15-25 mph at times. High temperatures will only get to around 40°, but the wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s at times.

Tonight will gradually become partly cloudy to mostly clear. It will be cold and breezy with lows in the upper 20s. The wind chill will be in the 20s.

An area of high pressure will build into the Deep South on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, but it stays cold with high temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday night will be clear, cold and frosty with a hard freeze likely. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. Wednesday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and it will be a little warmer. High temperatures will climb back into the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday will be a transition day between the sunny weather and rain. We will become mostly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures back into the lower 60s. Rain returns Thursday night ahead of a cold front.

Then expect plenty of rain on Friday as the cold front moves through. Right now, I’m not expecting severe weather, but we will watch to see how this front evolves all week. High temperatures will be around 60°.

Weekend Forecast: Expect some lingering showers behind the cold front on Saturday. It will be cooler and breezy with high temperatures in the lower 50s. A stronger cold front will move through on Sunday, but do not expect much rain, if any, with a partly cloudy sky. This front will bring in some MUCH colder air to the Deep South starting Sunday and continuing into Monday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 40s. Sunday night will have lows could be as low as the upper teens north of Birmingham and in the lower 20s across the city.

