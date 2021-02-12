Central AL Forecast: Cloudy and cold with more showers today. Weekend stays cold with more rain.

The gloomy weather continues today as the cold front has stalled just south of Birmingham. We will be cloudy, colder and breezy with scattered light rain showers today. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight will be cloudy, but expect more widespread rain to return across central Alabama as the old cold front slowly retreats back north. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s so this will be all liquid precipitation.

Valentine’s Day Weekend Forecast: The forecast models are in agreement for the weather this weekend now. An upper-level wave/disturbance will still move across central Alabama and this will keep us soggy mainly on Saturday. It will NOT be as cold as originally thought, but it will still be cold. Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few downpours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be a drier day with plenty of clouds and just a stray shower possible. It stays cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The weather could be a little messy Sunday night with a few showers and lows in the lower to mid 30s. Some freezing rain/sleet is possible across northwest Alabama, but no accumulations are expected.

Next Week Outlook: Models are agreeing with an upper-level wave/disturbance and surface area of low pressure that will move across the Deep South early in the week. This will set off scattered showers on Monday afternoon with cold high temperatures in the 40s. Then on Monday evening into Tuesday morning the rain could be mixed with sleet/freezing rain as low temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. This will be something to keep an eye on because we could have some travel concerns across central Alabama along and north of I-59 if this plays out.









The wintry mix will end on Tuesday morning and then we will become partly cloudy with cold high temperatures in the 40s. Wednesday will briefly be dry with highs in the 50s. Another cold front brings us rain and a few storms on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Then we will dry out on Friday with more chilly temperatures in the 40s.

