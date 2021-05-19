Central AL Forecast: Clouds stick around today, but look for sunshine and the heat to return this weekend

We continue to be on the western edge of the East Coast ridge of high pressure. Also, the upper-level disturbance is moving away from Alabama. These features will keep plenty of clouds, a few showers and it will be breezy again today. Look for a few more peaks of sunshine, so we will be a little warmer as we climb into the lower 80s.







Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a nice breeze. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s to upper 60s.

The ridge of high pressure will slowly build across the Southeast U.S. Thursday and Friday. This will keep all the rain away and we will have more sunshine each day. We will start to really warm up with high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will build on top of Alabama this weekend, and that means more dry weather with the return of the summer-like heat. Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures around 90° for the first time in 2021. Sunday will stay sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s.







90° Temperatures: Historically, for us, this is very close to when we normally see our first 90° day of the year. On average, the first 90° of the year in Birmingham is May 22nd. The earliest day in the year we’ve ever hit 90° was March 21st, back in 1907. The latest day in the year was July 1st, back in 1983. With all of that being said, it looks like summer is coming to Alabama right on schedule this year. I hope your A/C units are running properly because you will need them all weekend.

Looking into next week we will have daily high temperatures in the lower to possibly mid 90s! YIKES!

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!