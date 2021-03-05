Central AL Forecast: Clouds return with cooler temperatures today. Weekend will be dry and cool.

A weak cold front will move through today from the northeast. This will make it a little cooler. We also have an upper-level low and surface low moving in from the west that will track southeast toward Louisiana, Mississippi and southern Alabama. This will spread plenty of clouds over the Birmingham area along with just a few sprinkles. The air is very dry today, so the chance for rain stays low over us. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the mid 60s.







Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and look for a few sprinkles. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.





Weekend Outlook: The upper-level and surface lows will move southeast of Birmingham on Saturday morning, but it will be east of Alabama by the afternoon. We will start Saturday with plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles, but it will become partly cloudy and dry by the afternoon. Expect some cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

An area of high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. on Sunday and this will clear out the clouds. We will be sunny and dry with warmer high temperatures in the mid 60s. Overall, the weekend weather will be wonderful, so get out and enjoy it!

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will remain over the Southeast U.S. for most of next week. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny and getting warmer each day. Daily high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Thursday and Friday. We will stay dry, but it will gradually become more humid. This will make it mostly sunny over the region with warm high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

