Central AL Forecast: Clouds building tonight before rain & storms move in late tomorrow

Coming off a fabulous start to May in Alabama with a beautiful, sunny afternoon earlier today. For tonight, expect to see increasing clouds ahead of a storm system expected to move in late tomorrow evening. No rain expected tonight if you’re headed out–dry conditions with temperatures in the 60s.

STORMS TOMORROW: There is currently a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather tomorrow afternoon to our West, across a large chunk of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. As these storms push into Central AL tomorrow evening, there is a small chance that some of these storms could turn severe in the Western parts of our area. Our main concern with these storms would be brief strong wind gusts up to 60 mph within the strongest storms. The overall threat tomorrow, however, is NOT very high.





TIMING: The far Western parts of the area (such as Carrollton, Eutaw, and Moundville) will likely see these storms move in from around 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. For places farther East like Tuscaloosa & Birmingham, we’re expecting the storms from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. NO storms expected for most of the area East of I-65.

STORMS CONTINUE: More waves of wet weather are expected during most of the day Monday & Tuesday, with our rain chances areawide already very high at 80%. At this time, we are not expecting anything severe to develop with these later rounds of storms, but definitely plan on needing your umbrella & rain jacket for the first couple of days of the work week.

Expect to see most of the rain move out of our neighborhood by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the morning for Thursday/Friday in the 50s, with cloudy skies prevailing in the afternoon. Mostly sunshine expected by Saturday with mild temperatures.

