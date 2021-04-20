Central AL Forecast: BIG Drop In Temperatures Tomorrow, Storms Rolling In Saturday Morning

A cold front will move through tonight into Wednesday, but it will be a dry front. It is rare to have a dry front this time of year pass through Alabama, but we will take it! It will turn colder with low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. You will need to bring back the coats on Wednesday morning!

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Some of you may not get out of the 50s! Normal high temperatures this time of year in Birmingham are in the mid 70s, so we will be well below normal!

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and very cold for April. Lows will be in the lower 30s with a light freeze possible in the typical colder spots across northern Alabama. Birmingham will be in the mid to upper 30s with some frost possible. You will need to protect your plants! Typically our lows should be in the lower 50s this time of year.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with high pressure building across the Southeast U.S. High temperatures stay cooler than normal as they only get into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be a dry day, but becoming mostly cloudy as a cold front moves toward Alabama. We will be a little warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 70s. Rain and thunderstorms returns Friday night into Saturday as the cold front moves into the Deep South.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will bring us numerous showers and some thunderstorms on Saturday. It is still too early to stay if we will have any severe weather. The threat for severe weather will depend on if a warm front moves up from the Gulf into central Alabama, and a deeper trough of low pressure can move across the region. However, we could see a few strong storms. They will produce heavy rain and some gusty winds. We could pick up 1-2″+ of rain on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates all week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. The rain will gradually come to an end on Saturday night as the cold front moves through. Lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will become sunny, breezy and less humid as the front moves east of Alabama. High temperatures do not cool down as we stay in the lower to mid 70s.

GEICO 500 at Talladega: Right now, the main race on Sunday at 1:00 PM looks to be good and dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

