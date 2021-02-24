Central AL Forecast: Another warm and beautiful day, but rain returns for Friday

More beautiful weather is on tap today across the Birmingham area as an area of high pressure sits southeast of Alabama. Expect more sunshine and unseasonably warm high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Normal high temperature this time of year is 61°, so we will be well above normal.

A weak cold front will move into central Alabama tonight into Thursday morning. It will be cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s.





The cold front will move through the area on Thursday, but it will not have much moisture with it. Expect a partly cloudy day with a few showers mainly early in the morning. High temperatures will cooler in the mid 60s. The front will start to retreat back north on Thursday night. This will bring back plenty of rain and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 40s.

The front will linger across the Deep South on Friday and through the weekend with more moisture over the area. Friday will have scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be around 60°.





Weekend Outlook: The front will continue to sit across the Southeast U.S. this weekend, but it will drift just north of Birmingham or up near Huntsville to Nashville. This will reduce the amount of rain we see, but we will not be totally dry. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day, but it will not be a washout. Southerly winds return, so expect warmer high temperatures in the lower 70s.





The front will stay north of us on Sunday, and this keep the chance for rain low. Expect a mostly cloudy, warm and humid day with just a few showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. A cold front will finally sweep through on Monday with more rain and a few storms. The models are not agreeing on when the rain will come to an end on Tuesday, but we will be dry by Wednesday of next week.

