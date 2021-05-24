Central AL Forecast: Air Quality Alert for Birmingham Metro. HOT All of This Week

AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR JEFFERSON & SHELBY COUNTIES: We will have some poor air quality due to the the area of high pressure causing us to be dry with little to no wind. This will allow ozone level to climb into the Code Orange Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level. Those that have sensitive respiratory systems (children, elderly, or those with asthma or allergies or COPD) are advised to limit outdoor exposure as much as possible. Also everyone should conserve energy by carpooling, refueling your car or cutting the grass until after 6 PM.





The hot weather continues this week across central Alabama. The ridge of high pressure remains over the Southeast U.S. and this means more heat with no rain. Today will remain mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The weather pattern stays the same Tuesday through Thursday. Each day will have plenty of sunshine with hot high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. These will be near record highs too.

The weather pattern starts to change on Friday. The ridge of high pressure will start to weaken and move to the southeast. This will allow for some Gulf Moisture to stream up over central Alabama, and that could set off a shower or two. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and still hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will continue to weaken and a weak front will move in from the northwest. This will help set off spotty showers and a few thunderstorms during the day giving us some much needed rain. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and more humid with a few showers possible. High temperatures stay in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Ana has dissipated and it just now a remnant low as it moves into the north Atlantic. It is not a threat to land.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!