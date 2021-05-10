Central AL Forecast: A soggy and cooler start to the work week.

It is a soggy start to the new work week as a cold front slowly moves into central Alabama today. We will have scattered showers and a few storms until midday. Then we will only have a few showers this afternoon. Severe weather is expected to be over south Alabama and the coast today. We will turn cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s.











Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few stray showers as the cold front starts to stall over the southern part of Alabama. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tuesday will start out dry, but we will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon as the stalled cold front sits over south Alabama. Most of the rain will be along and south of I-20. We will have a cooler day with high temperatures in the lower 70s.







An upper-level disturbance will move along the front on Tuesday night. This will set off numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be a wet day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any severe weather will be confined to the coast where is front is stalled, but we could see a stronger storm across central Alabama with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be cool as we only get into the upper 60s.

The rain finally comes to an end by Thursday afternoon. Rain totals between today and Thursday will be around 1-3″+. We will have temperatures well below normal with highs only around 70°. Normal high temperature is in the lower 80s.

An area of high pressure will build over the southeast U.S. on Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine and low humidity. It will be a little warmer, but still below normal, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay over us on Saturday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will be warmer and partly cloudy. High temperatures climb back into the mid 80s – this will finally be above normal.

