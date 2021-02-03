Central AL Forecast: A gorgeous day with sunshine and cool temperatures

We will have a gorgeous day with more sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures climbing back into the lower 50s.

Tonight will have clouds increasing as southeasterly winds return. It will be chilly with lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday will be a transition day between the sunny weather and rain. We will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures climb back into the lower 60s. Plenty of rain returns Thursday night as a cold front moves through. The rain will end on Friday morning as the cold front moves south of Birmingham. It will become breezy and colder with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: There is some uncertainty in the forecast this weekend. It looked like an Arctic cold front would move through, but now the models are backing off on that idea. This would drastically change the forecast for Sunday with temperatures not as cold. Right now, I’m going with a pleasant day on Saturday. It will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

A cold front is still expected to move through on Sunday, but it will not draw down the Arctic air. Instead, we will have some rain Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will now be in the lower 50s. Sunday night will also be warmer with lows in the lower to mid 30s. That is MUCH warmer than the teens to 20s that were in the forecast yesterday. I will continue to watch to see if this trend continues the next few days.

The Arctic front still looks like it could move through, but not until next Tuesday/Wednesday. However, the models still do not agree with how much of the very cold air makes it this far south. We will just have to wait and see if this plays out next week. Stay tuned!

