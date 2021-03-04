Central AL Forecast: A gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures

High pressure will build over us on today. We will have a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and it will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon/evening as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the Deep South, and a surface low moves across southern TX/LA. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the mid 60s. A few showers will be possible Friday night with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level wave/disturbance will continue to move over us on Saturday morning, but it will be east of Alabama by the afternoon. We will start Saturday with plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles, but it will become partly cloudy and dry by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





Sunday will be sunny and dry with warmer high temperatures in the mid 60s as another area of high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. Overall, the weekend weather will be wonderful, so get out and enjoy it!

