Central AL Forecast: a foggy morning with peaks of sun and chilly temperatures this afternoon

It is a cold, cloudy, foggy and misty morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s. Watch out for some black ice north and west of Birmingham with temperatures around freezing.

The clouds will stick around until this afternoon and then they will finally start to break up making it partly to mostly cloudy. We will stay chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Tonight will become mostly, cold and frosty. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

A weak upper-level wave will move over us on Wednesday. This will make it mostly cloudy and we could see a sprinkle or two. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. We become partly cloudy on Thursday as an area of high pressure sits over us. High temperatures will be warmer as they climb to the upper 50s. A cold front will sweep through on Friday with more clouds and a sprinkle is possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: It looks like we will have some pleasant weather for the weekend. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over us. It will be cooler in the wake of the cold front with high temperatures around 50°. Sunday will become partly to mostly cloudy as another front moves toward the area. High temperatures will climb into the the lower to mid 50s.