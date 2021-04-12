Central AL Forecast: A dry and warm start to the week

We will have more gorgeous weather today as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Expect plenty of sunshine with unseasonably warm high temperatures in the lower 80s. Normally we should have high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and a little chilly. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be another unseasonably warm day as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday. This will have enough moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico to set off scattered showers and some thunderstorms. The storms are not expected to be severe, but they could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail. It will turn cooler with unseasonably cool high temperatures in the lower 70s.





Thursday will be a dry, breezy and cooler day with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level level wave/disturbance moves over the state. High temperatures will be around 70°.

Weekend Outlook: There will be a few upper-level waves moving across Alabama this weekend. Each day will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. We will stay cool for this time of year with high temperatures only around 70°.

