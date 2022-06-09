It is a mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy morning with a few showers. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

Today: the cold front will move into South Alabama, and this will bring us a break in the stormy weather. We will be partly cloudy and hot, but not as humid. Only a few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





Tonight: we will have some calmer weather. It will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with cooler low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday: The cold front will lift north across Central Alabama as a warm front, and another disturbance will move the Deep South on Friday. This will give us another round of showers and storms, but the bulk of them will be across SW Alabama. Most of you may not see much rain across Eastern and Northern Alabama. Any storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed areas southwest of Birmingham a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The storms will bring gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain to SW Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. More showers and storms are expected on Friday night as the cold front pushes back to the south.





Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move into South Alabama on Saturday. It will set off more scattered showers and storms. However, the bulk of the rain will be south of Birmingham. The rain will keep the high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly dry and hot with a slight chance for a pop-up shower as the front stalls along the coast. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s.

Next Week Outlook: Get ready for the summer heat to return to Central Alabama. Monday through Friday will be hot and humid with just a slight chance for a few pop-up storms each afternoon. Daily high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will be humid, so the heat index will be around 100-105 each day. You need to prepare to find ways to stay cool and hydrated!