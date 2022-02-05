After a busy week in the weather office last week, this week’s weather looks much calmer and more pleasant. The entire 7-day stretch of weather looks to remain dry. While a couple of weak cold fronts push through during the week, there won’t be any moisture for them to work with, so we get a break from the rain and storms for now.

With such dry air in place, the pattern for the next 7 days will be pretty repetitive. We’ll start out each morning fairly chilly, but warm up nicely each afternoon. Weak cold fronts on Monday and Wednesday will limit temperatures from trending up Monday and Thursday afternoons, but won’t stop the week-long trend of rising temperatures. We’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s by mid-week.

That’s a bit above average, but long-range, we’re probably not done with shots of cooler air just yet. We could see another cool-down in about 6-10 days.