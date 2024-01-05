Heavy rain continues to move across Central Alabama this evening. We could pick up ½” to 1″ of rain. It is also breezy with winds of 15-25 mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s.

Tonight, the rain will taper off to a few showers, and it will stay breezy. Lows will range from the lower to middle 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The low will move east of Alabama on Saturday morning. We will have wrap-around clouds through the morning, and then we could see some peaks of the sun in the afternoon. It will stay pretty breezy with winds of 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s. We will dry out on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky, and chilly high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

Weather AWARE Monday Night through Tuesday: A stronger area of low pressure will move across Alabama NEXT Monday night and Tuesday.

Signals are showing that it could bring a round of strong storms with gusty winds (40+ mph) and heavy rain (2″+).

Right now, it looks like the coast has the best chance for strong to severe storms, but this system has a tremendous amount of wind energy, so we will have the chance for stronger storms across Central Alabama. We will continue to monitor how it develops closely in the coming days.

Rest of Next Week: We will dry out on Wednesday and be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s. More sunshine is expected on Thursday with highs in the 50s. Rain returns Friday with cool highs in the 50s.