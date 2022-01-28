A frigid Friday night will devolve into a terribly cold start to your Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens and twenties, but the real headline is the wind chill. It will feel more like the single digits tomorrow morning. Ouch!





Tomorrow will be a bit of a raw day. Breezy morning followed by a cold afternoon. Although the winds will taper through the afternoon, and the sun will beam brightly, temperatures will hold in the upper 30s in most spots. There may a couple places south of I-20 and west of I-65 that touch 40.

Looking ahead to Sunday, we begin to thaw out a bit and the sunshine remains the main feature of the forecast. Temperatures will be chilly to start the morning, but afternoon highs will return to seasonable values in the mid 50s.