According to Birmingham Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the department has conducted at least two water rescues of individuals stranded in their vehicles because of flooding.

One water rescue is took place near 28th Street North and Norwood Blvd. and another was conducted at Pike Road and Bush Blvd.

Carillo said that at the first location, first responders had to dive into floodwaters to rescue a woman from a flooding vehicle. They performed CPR on the woman and revived her, and she has been transported to UAB for further treatment.

Hoover officials are also reporting flooding and stranded vehicles near Bumpus Middle School.

Hoover officials are also reporting flooding and stranded vehicles near Bumpus Middle School.

Pelham officials have said they’re also responding to calls for water rescues.

We along with @PelhamFire are running calls for water rescues due to flooding, especially on the north end of the city.



Pelham officials have said they're also responding to calls for water rescues.

Jefferson County has said first responders are conducting water rescues in multiple locations.

Jefferson County has said first responders are conducting water rescues in multiple locations.

