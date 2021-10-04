Birmingham area seeing power outages after heavy rain event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many in the Birmingham area are experiencing power outages in the wake of today’s heavy rain.

According to Alabama Power, about 600 customers in the Birmingham area are currently without power.

A downed power line, reportedly caused by a pole being struck by a vehicle, may be contributing to the electrical problems in the East Lake area.

The company is estimating that power will be restored between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., depending on the location.

Rain wasn’t the only hazard today, though. Reports collected by the National Weather Service show that hail was also reported in the area, primarily in locations south of Birmingham, including in Pelham, Bessemer, and Helena.

If you are would like to report an outage or would like more specific information about your area, you can visit Alabama Power’s outage map here.